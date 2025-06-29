Ilia Topuria makes UFC history, Joe Rogan ready to make major exemption, Dana White slams T-Mobile Arena: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA! Ilia Topuria continues to turn the MMA world upside down after his win at UFC 317. Joe Rogan, known for never traveling outside the U.S. for UFC events, is now considering flying to a potential event in Spain. Meanwhile, Dana White didn’t hold back during the post-fight presser, taking direct aim at the state of the T-Mobile Arena setup. Here's everything you need to know:

Ilia Topuria becomes the first undefeated double champion in UFC history

Ilia Topuria delivered exactly what he had been saying in the lead-up to UFC 317. He delivered a brutal first-round knockout against Charles Oliveira. With this win, he claimed the vacant lightweight title and also carved out a place in UFC history.

He’s now the first undefeated fighter to become a two-division champion in the promotion. Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, and Daniel Cormier have all achieved the status, but none of them did it without a loss.

At UFC 317, Topuria’s striking looked polished as he blitzed Oliveira with a violent right-left combo that folded the former lightweight champ inside three minutes. The performance drew comparisons to Muhammad Ali from Dana White, considering that the Georgian-Spaniard had predicted these knockouts and delivered.

Joe Rogan eyes possible Spain appearance for UFC after Ilia Topuria’s dominance

Joe Rogan has long held a rule that he doesn't travel internationally for UFC events. However, that might be about to change.

After witnessing Ilia Topuria’s spectacular knockout at UFC 317, Rogan admitted he might finally make the exception. He even floated the Santiago Bernabeu as a dream location.

Rogan has been the voice of the UFC for decades, but he’s been increasingly selective about the events he attends, which is also part of his contract. However, Topuria’s star power may just be the catalyst that breaks his routine. Speaking at the UFC 317 post-fight show, he said

"UFC could be coming to Spain in the Santiago Bernabéu. I might have to go to Spain."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Dana White slams T-Mobile Arena infrastructure during UFC 317 presser

Dana White unleashed a rant about the conditions at T-Mobile Arena, calling it “a tent” and demanding real infrastructure upgrades at the UFC 317 post-fight press conference.

White’s frustration boiled over as he addressed the media. He questioned how it was possible that in a place hosting megafights like UFC 317 and even upcoming boxing blockbusters like Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrance Crawford, the arena was still operating without proper long-term construction. He even jokingly challenged MGM and the arena operators to finally step up and deliver a world-class space worthy of the events it hosts.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, White said:

"Crazy, this is insane, [like] World War II started, bro. And I got a question. I got a question... T-Mobile and MGM, when are you going to build a real f*cking building out here so we're not in a tent? This is crazy. How long's this been going on and we're still in a fu*king tent?"

Check out Dana White's comments below (44:45):

