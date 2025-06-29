Joe Rogan willing to break his longstanding tradition for Ilia Topuria after UFC 317: "I might have to go to Spain"

Joe Rogan spoke about attending a UFC pay-per-view event outside the United States after watching Ilia Topuria's performance at UFC 317.

Ad

'El Matador' became a two-division champion by defeating Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317. With high confidence, Topuria asserted that he would knock out Oliveira in the first round of their fight throughout the week leading up to the bout.

As promised, the Georgian-Spaniard delivered, and Joe Rogan was all praise for the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion. During the UFC 317 live broadcast, Rogan also expressed his willingness to visit a potential UFC event in Spain, featuring Topuria. He said:

Ad

Trending

"UFC could be coming to Spain in the Santiago Bernabéu. I might have to go to Spain."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ilia Topuria's finish at UFC 317 below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Rogan has been involved with the UFC since its early stages and has become an essential part of the promotion. However, he is very selective about which events he attends as a commentator.

It has been several years since Rogan last worked at a UFC PPV event outside of the United States. Due to his diverse professional commitments, he has chosen to forgo traveling abroad for PPV events.

Most recently, Rogan did not commentate at UFC 315, which took place in Montreal, Canada, where former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz stepped in as the replacement commentator.

Although there have been discussions about hosting an event at the soccer club, Real Madrid's home, Santiago Bernabéu, the UFC has yet to make any official announcement regarding this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.