Joe Rogan willing to break his longstanding tradition for Ilia Topuria after UFC 317: "I might have to go to Spain"

Joe Rogan spoke about attending a UFC pay-per-view event outside the United States after watching Ilia Topuria's performance at UFC 317.
'El Matador' became a two-division champion by defeating Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317. With high confidence, Topuria asserted that he would knock out Oliveira in the first round of their fight throughout the week leading up to the bout.
As promised, the Georgian-Spaniard delivered, and Joe Rogan was all praise for the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion. During the UFC 317 live broadcast, Rogan also expressed his willingness to visit a potential UFC event in Spain, featuring Topuria. He said:
"UFC could be coming to Spain in the Santiago Bernabéu. I might have to go to Spain."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Ilia Topuria's finish at UFC 317 below:
Joe Rogan has been involved with the UFC since its early stages and has become an essential part of the promotion. However, he is very selective about which events he attends as a commentator.
It has been several years since Rogan last worked at a UFC PPV event outside of the United States. Due to his diverse professional commitments, he has chosen to forgo traveling abroad for PPV events.
Most recently, Rogan did not commentate at UFC 315, which took place in Montreal, Canada, where former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz stepped in as the replacement commentator.
Although there have been discussions about hosting an event at the soccer club, Real Madrid's home, Santiago Bernabéu, the UFC has yet to make any official announcement regarding this.