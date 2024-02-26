“Brother was starving there” - Merab Dvalishvili’s impromptu face-off with Instagram model at UFC Mexico City sparks wild reactions on social media

No fighter has gained more fans in 2024 than Merab Dvalishvili, who continues to receive approval on social media.

Attending the Arena CDMX on Feb. 24 for UFC Mexico City just one week after cementing himself as the bantamweight no. 1 contender, Dvalishvili engaged in an improvised face-off with Instagram model Francia James. While humorous and short-lived, fans had a lot to say about the interaction on X.

Expand Tweet

Many fans commented jokes beneath the video at Dvalishvili's expense due to the fighter's awkwardness during the face-off.

One fan claimed the Georgian was 'starving,' writing:

"Brother was starving there"

Expand Tweet

Though it is unknown when the face-off specifically occurred during the night, Dvalishvili was a fan favorite for the entire day. At the event, wearing traditional Mexican attire, the home crowd offered a big cheer for 'The Machine' as he appeared on the big screen during the fight card.

Fans also commented:

"Mexican Merab is actually reaching extreme mythical status"

"Bro cannot be stopped"

"He IS human"

"Merab got that cardio in"

"Bro looked down like 3 times 💀"

View more fan reactions to Merab Dvalishvili's face-off at UFC Mexico City below:

Fans reacting to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Mexico City [via @oocmma on X]

Merab Dvalishvili makes an appearance at UFC Mexico City as 'Mexican Merab'

Merab Dvalishvili can seemingly do no wrong in the eyes of MMA fans. Making the trip to Mexico City for the Feb. 24 Fight Night event, Dvalishvili gained the affection of the enthusiastic crowd and continued his popularity on social media.

Appearing on the ESPN+ broadcast, fans immediately swarmed MMA Twitter to anoint Dvalishvili's alter-ego as 'Mexican Merab.'

Expand Tweet

After dominating former champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, Dvalishvili had all the momentum in the MMA world after previously being an afterthought amongst fans and media. Dana White anointed 'The Machine' as the next bantamweight title challenger in his post-fight press conference backstage.

The bantamweight championship will be contested for in the UFC 299 main event as Sean O'Malley will attempt his first title defense against rival Marlon 'Chito' Vera.