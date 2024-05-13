Bruce Buffer credits fans for shattering records with over $2 million in UFC St. Louis ticket sales in USA - "An amazing achievement"

Veteran octagon announcer Bruce Buffer has praised fans for shattering the ticket sale record for a UFC Fight Night at the recent St. Louis card.

The event took place last weekend on May 11 at the Enterprise Center, St Louis, Missouri. It featured a host of exciting bouts and performances and culminated with Derrick Lewis picking up a TKO win in the main event against Rodrigo Nascimento.

Buffer, who has been with the promotion since 1996, has seen first-hand the growth of the organization throughout his career and has featured at every record-breaking moment. In fact, throughout his nearly 30-year stretch with the promotion, he has only missed one event, UFC 267, after he contracted COVID-19.

Following UFC St. Louis, Bruce Buffer then took to social media to express his gratitude to the 15,960 fans that attended, after it was revealed they had broken the record for the highest-grossing Fight Night of all time held in the United States. He tweeted:

"Thank you to all the awesome St. Louis fans for your amazing energy & for making last nights UFC Fight Night so much fun to announce but also for making it the highest grossing Fight Night of all time in held in the USA with $2,460,197 in ticket sales which is an amazing achievement. Big cheers to all the octagon warriors who put it all on the line for our entertainment."

Check out Buffer's tweet here:

Dana White gives major update on the UFC's future at the Apex Center

Dana White recently dropped the bombshell that the UFC is looking to cut down on the events held at their Apex Center in Las Vegas.

Following the record-breaking night in St. Louis last weekend, White appeared at the post-fight press conference to answer questions. He then revealed that the organization is planning on cutting down on events held at the Apex in order to produce and host more cards in different fight markets, in the hopes of creating more nights like Saturday. He said:

"We built this business taking this thing to every city all over the world. And as we started to get our sh** together, I would call it, and started to move about, and started to go to these different cities like we used to; the whole sport just goes to another level."

He continued:

"I've been saying this for a long time. We've got to get out of the Apex, start doing more events in all these different cities. And we're starting to do it. We're getting it done this year."

Check out White's comments here (2:20):