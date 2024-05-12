Dana White gives major update on UFC's future in the Apex

Dana White has chimed in on the topic of UFC events organized at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. White appeared to suggest that the MMA organization could have more events at venues other than the Apex.

The Apex was officially opened in June 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc across the world in 2020, Dana White-helmed UFC started organizing events at the Apex with no fans in attendance. Its first main roster fight card was UFC Vegas 1 (May 2020).

Subsequently, the UFC earned praise for leading the way among global sports organizations in the post-pandemic world, organizing events with full-capacity crowds in attendance. Though the COVID pandemic's severity has seemingly subsided in the ensuing years, the UFC still organizes a few events, particularly Fight Night cards, at the Apex.

The promotion's most recent event was UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento, which took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, on May 11, 2024. It witnessed a raucous crowd cheering for the spectacular KO and hilarious celebration in the headlining matchup.

During the UFC St. Louis post-fight press conference, Dana White indicated that the UFC is looking to cut down on the number of Apex cards. He suggested that their business was built by putting up events in places other than the usual, major combat sports markets/cities such as Las Vegas, Atlantic City, New York, and Los Angeles.

The MMA personality opined that when they first got into the fight business, combat sports events in places other than the big fight markets usually worked only when a local fighter was on the card. He implied that the UFC has broken that barrier. White stated:

"We built this business taking this thing to every city all over the world. And as we started to get our sh** together, I would call it, and started to move about, and started to go to these different cities like we used to; the whole sport just goes to another level."

In response to a journalist alluding that the UFC could book events at the Apex more sparingly in the future, White seemingly concurred and said:

"Yeah. I mean, it's -- well, I've been saying this for a long time. We've got to get out of the Apex, start doing more events in all these different cities. And we're starting to do it. We're getting it done this year."

Check out White's comments below:

How many events is the UFC Apex set to host in May 2024?

The Apex has played host to a number of UFC main roster fight cards, DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) events, and Power Slap cards. It's also booked to host a WWE NXT event. Regardless, many have been calling for the UFC organization to host more events at other venues wherein a large number of fans could watch the fights in person.

The Apex has already hosted eight UFC main roster events in 2024. Presently, the UFC's next event, UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy, is set to transpire at the Apex on May 18, 2024. It'll be the UFC's lone Apex event in May of 2024. It's scheduled to be headlined by a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy.

