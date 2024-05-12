VIDEO: Dana White signs Derrick Lewis' used cup after UFC St. Louis at reporter's request

UFC CEO Dana White appears to have signed Derrick Lewis' used cup after the latter's incredible victory at the UFC St. Louis event earlier tonight (May 11, 2024). America's Lewis faced Brazil's Rodrigo Nascimento in a heavyweight bout that served as the headlining match of the UFC Fight Night card.

'The Black Beast' bested Nascimento via third-round TKO in the 265-pound showdown.

In the aftermath of his spectacular win, which saw him knock his foe down and secure the finish via ground strikes, Lewis took his fighter shorts off. The fearsome striker lightheartedly acted as though he was attempting to fan his opponent and help him regain consciousness. The 39-year-old also threw his protective cup out of the octagon.

The fan-favorite KO artist, who was in his undergarment at the time, briefly dropped it and mooned the crowd. Lewis' action elicited cheers from the fans present at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Watch a clip of Lewis' mooning segment in the UFC's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

During the UFC St. Louis post-fight press conference, a reporter asked UFC head honcho Dana White whether he (White) could sign Derrick Lewis' used cup. The reporter collected the cup that was thrown out of the octagon by Lewis. White jestingly responded by stating:

"I would prefer not to. But you were very lucky to catch that ... Today is your lucky day."

Moreover, White agreed to sign the cup and asked the individual to get it signed by the UFC heavyweight as well. The reporter seemingly confirmed that it'd already been signed by Lewis. White then proceeded to sign the cup.

Watch White address the topic and sign the item below:

Expand Tweet

When UFC star Derrick Lewis took off his shorts in a similar post-fight celebration

Back in Oct. 2018, Derrick Lewis fought Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov at the star-studded UFC 229 event. Volkov was outworking him and looked to be cruising toward a decision victory in their three-round bout.

However, Lewis utilized his ferocious punching power to bag the win via third-round KO. He then celebrated by taking his shorts off.

An official from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) appeared to request Lewis to put his shorts back on. The UFC star obliged and was putting them on when Joe Rogan asked him why he'd taken the shorts off.

In what became a popular catchphrase and one of the funniest moments in MMA history, the Louisiana-born Texan fighter replied by saying:

"My ba**s was hot."

Watch Lewis' celebration and comments below:

Derrick Lewis holds the No. 12 position in the official UFC heavyweight rankings. 'The Black Beast' bested the No. 15-ranked Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC St. Louis. On that note, Lewis could likely earn a top-10-ranked opponent in his next octagon outing. Perhaps a possible WWE venture might also be on the horizon for the veteran mixed martial artist.