Derrick Lewis and other UFC fighters making WWE appearances? Dana White passes his verdict on the possibility

Dana White recently expressed his opinion on Derrick Lewis and other UFC fighters making appearances in the WWE. It's not unusual for UFC fighters to make appearances in some WWE episodes. Interestingly, because both businesses are now owned by TKO Group Holdings, more crossovers may occur.

Lewis squared off against Brazil's Rodrigo Nascimento in a heavyweight bout in the main event of UFC St. Louis. The event took place on May 11 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

In the starting two rounds, Lewis gave his opponent multiple hard blows. Nascimento was knocked down in the third round with a right hand delivered by 'The Black Beast'. Lewis won the fight via TKO after dropping the downed Brazilian with several strikes.

Lewis had declared his intention to join WWE at a press conference before his bout against Nascimento. Following his victory at UFC St., the 39-year-old revealed the style of his WWE suit at the post-fight press conference.

He said:

''Probably gonna be, you remember Goldust? Probably something like that. As long I get to paint my face, people aren't really gonna know it's me. I'm be a whole freak out there.''

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below:

At the aforementioned press conference, the UFC CEO shared his opinions on Lewis and other UFC fighters joining WWE.

''I would do anything for Derrick Lewis. I really like Derrick Lewis a lot.''

White added:

''Some of the fighters who fight here have always dreamed about doing a WWE match. Yeah I've no problem with that.''



Many UFC fighters, including Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, and Ken Shamrock, made the switch to the WWE after their UFC careers. The most recent UFC fighter to make an appearance at WWE is No. 6 ranked lightweight Michael Chandler, who called out former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor in an edition of Monday Night Raw.