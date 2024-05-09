All you need to know about Derrick Lewis - WWE's potential new signing: Who is the 39-year-old MMA Fighter?

Over the last few years, WWE has made several signings that have caused great excitement among fans. From Jade Cargill to CM Punk, the company seems to have hit the right strings. However, it also looks like the promotion is keen on adding more talent to their roster.

Recently, UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis revealed he was in talks to sign with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. This led to questions among wrestling fans about who Lewis was. Derrick Lewis is one of the most popular UFC Heavyweight fighters. While he has never won gold, Lewis is known for his power.

Given that he holds the record for the most knockouts in the UFC, one can imagine how hard he hits. Apart from all this, the 39-year-old has a 27-12 record. In his recent fight, Lewis lost via unanimous decision to Jailton Almeida. Next, he will face Rodrigo Nascimento on May 11, 2024.

Once his fight is done, it will be interesting to see whether Derrick Lewis immediately moves to WWE. Apart from his skills in the octagon, Lewis is known for his fun nature, which might translate well into professional wrestling.

Derrick Lewis wants to use a WWE legend's finisher

Even though Derrick Lewis hasn't officially signed with WWE, it seems he has already panned out what his future in the company will look like. For starters, the UFC Heavyweight fighter already knows which finisher he will employ in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a press conference before his fight on May 11, Lewis was asked about the potential chance of working with WWE. The 39-year-old revealed that he was in talks with the Endeavor Group-owned promotion.

"Yeah, we are actually in talks right now. We've been talking for a few months now. I was supposed to go down there in February to check everything out," he said.

Further, Lewis spoke about the finisher he would use in the Stamford-based promotion. He said:

"Something like Rikishi, you know? Something like that (Stinkface). You might see me. Somehow I like taking off my shorts so we might see something like that."

It will be interesting to see if Derrick Lewis joins the Stamford-based promotion in the coming months.

