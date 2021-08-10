Watch: Derrick Lewis' "my b***s was hot" UFC 229 post-fight interview

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is one of the most admired fighters of all time.

While his robust knockout skills inside the octagon are definitely the building blocks of his popularity, it is his low-key charismatic, no-nonsense style of expression on the mic that takes his status as a fan favorite off the charts.

Derrick Lewis is magic on the mic 🎤😅 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/cfoQkPe0J9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 5, 2021

One of the most famous moments that 'The Black Beast' has had inside the octagon took place after his fight against Alexander Volkov in October 2018 at UFC 229.

Derrick Lewis made a huge comeback by knocking 'Drago' out in round three with just 10 seconds left until the end of a fight that Volkov dominated throughout.

Immediately after pulling off the miraculous victory, Derrick Lewis also pulled down his shorts. When Bruce Buffer announced the result of the fight, Derrick Lewis was standing in boxer-briefs, with his shorts dangling off his shoulder.

Derrick Lewis earned a title shot with his last second comeback of Alexander Volkov, two years ago today.. despite his hot balls#UFC

pic.twitter.com/BE2JjL1H3z — JReal (@BloodyCanvasJon) October 6, 2020

An official inside the ring asked Derrick Lewis to put his shorts back on before UFC color commentator Joe Rogan could reach Lewis for the post-fight interview.

As Lewis began putting his shorts on, Rogan commenced the interview. Understandably, the first question Joe Rogan asked was why Derrick Lewis had taken his shorts off. Lewis responded:

"My balls was hot."

Joe Rogan then acknowledged Derrick Lewis' phenomenal ability to end the fight at any point in time with a single shot. Lewis said:

"I told the boys... You wanna keep underestimating me...s***, I ain't all that technical and all that, but, I'm good."

Catch Derrick Lewis' post-fight interview at UFC 229 below:

"Donald Trump called me" - Derrick Lewis' hilarious reason for knocking Alexander Volkov out

Derrick Lewis certainly does not feel the need to censor his statements, especially when they arise out of light humor.

He did the same when he discussed how he managed to knock Alexander Volkov out with so little time left. Hilariously mentioning Donald Trump, Derrick Lewis said:

"I forgot, few hours before the fight, Donald Trump called me, and told me I gotta knock this Russian ***** back... they make him look bad on the news."

Edited by Harvey Leonard