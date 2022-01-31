Bruce Buffer details the consequences fighters face after UFC departure - "You become irrelevant when you leave"

Bruce Buffer doesn't think it's a good idea for Francis Ngannou to leave the UFC. The legendary announcer feels that the heavyweight champion should mend his differences with the UFC brass and continue fighting inside the octagon.

In a recent video released on Buffer's YouTube channel, he spoke about the consequences fighters face after leaving the UFC. According to him, fighters become irrelevant after parting ways with the promotion because it is the world's premier MMA organization.

Once fighters leave the UFC and start fighting for comparatively lesser-known promotions, Buffer feels that they slowly lose the popularity they once had. They don't get to compete with the best athletes anymore and can't lay claim to being one of the greatest fighters in the world.

"No offense to other organizations but you become irrelevant when you leave the UFC after a while. Instead of losing in the UFC, your contract's being ended in the UFC and you fall from the octagon down into the Bellator," Buffer said.

Check out the video below:

Bruce Buffer scored flyweight title fight at UFC 270 in favor of Brandon Moreno

Bruce Buffer thoroughly enjoyed watching the back-and-forth slugfest between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 270. Buffer said it was intriguing to watch them exchange strikes for five rounds and that the bout went by very quickly due to the frantic pace.

Although he announced Figueiredo as the winner on the night, Buffer said he is looking forward to rewatching the fight since he thought Moreno was winning.

"The Moreno fight and Figueiredo, oh man, to see two guys enjoying pounding that you know punching a hole through each other's chest, as Ray would say and smiling away, just an amazing five rounds, real quick... I think I need to go back and watch again because I was leaning towards Moreno," Buffer said.

He also said that Moreno and Figueiredo will potentially fight again and that their rivalry is yet to be settled.

Edited by C. Naik