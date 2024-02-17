Bruce Buffer previews what Jim Miller's unique request for UFC 300 intro could sound like

Bruce Buffer recently shared a preview of what his one-of-a-kind introduction for Jim Miller at UFC 300 could sound like. While the veteran announcer was hesitant to say the F-word on air, he finally agreed to do it after being promised the expletive would be censored.

For context, Miller beat Gabriel Benitez via third-round submission at UFC Vegas 84 in January. After the fight, he looked back at his time in the promotion and asked if Buffer could introduce him as "Jim F**king Miller" before his fight against Bobby Green at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Despite many fight fans urging Buffer to accept Miller's request, he made it clear that he doesn't like cussing on the job and refused to do it. However, he appears to have softened his stance and seems to be on board with the idea.

During a recent conversation with Jon Anik and TJ De Santis, Buffer was asked to share a snippet of what his introduction could sound like. While he was reluctant to do it initially, he finally agreed and said:

"It would be the greatest effing you've ever heard in your life... You're going to beep it? Jim [F****ing] Miller."

Expand Tweet

Ariel Helwani shares potential UFC 300 main event matchups

Ariel Helwani recently dropped some bombshells regarding the potential UFC 300 main event fights. The veteran journalist shared a list of matchups that are allegedly being considered for the headlining spot at UFC 300 in April.

While most of the main card fights have been announced, Dana White recently revealed that two more matchups will be added: the main event fight and one other bout. Given the hype around the event, many are eagerly looking forward to finding out which two fighters will feature in the main event.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani noted that the promotion is working towards some blockbuster matchups and said:

"I think that the top choice is Leon [Edwards] vs. Khamzat [Chimaev]. This could all fizzle out, and I think we'll find out in the next few days. But I believe that is the top choice at the moment. I also believe those other 3 fights are at play as well. Leon-Belal, Izzy-DDP, and Khamzat-DDP as well. And so, let's see what happens."

Expand Tweet