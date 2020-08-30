Bruce Buffer reveals which UFC fight he's most excited about in 2020

2020 has undoubtedly been a unique year for UFC, MMA, and all sports throughout the world. However, UFC holds the distinction of becoming the first organization to restart sports since the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, UFC became the model that many major leagues across the United States of America such as the NBA, NFL, and MLB. Despite the lack of crowds, it hasn't stopped UFC from putting on some of the most stacked cards, with UFC 251 being a prime example (and still selling over a million PPV buys).

The voice of UFC for two decades now has been Bruce Buffer, who appeared on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. When asked about which fight he's looking forward to the most in 2020, he named Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 253:

“Listen, who doesn’t want to see Gaethje fight, and who doesn’t want him to see him fight Nurmagomedov? We all do. But, Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya, the build-up to this fight, they hate each other, it is not fabricated to sell it,” Bruce Buffer said

Buffer explained why the UFC Middleweight title fight is such an intriguing one:

“Everything leading up to this fight is exciting and both individuals are very dynamic and they have the it factor. So much to look forward to, but the Paulo Costa-Israel Adesanya fight, yeah that will be off the hook.”

Who will walk out victorious at UFC 253?

UFC 253 isn't the most stacked PPV card in recent times, but it will feature an incredible Middleweight title main event clash between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, along with a fight for the vacant Light Heavyweight Championship featuring Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes.

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa were supposed to fight for the UFC Middleweight title in early 2020, but Costa's injury made Adesanya seek Yoel Romero as an opponent. Will Israel Adesanya manage to overcome Paulo Costa at UFC 253?