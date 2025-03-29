Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas: Live round-by-round updates

Bruce Carrington has a chance to prove he's more than just a rising name when he takes on Jose Enrique Vivas this Saturday night. The highly touted featherweight prospect headlines the undercard of Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) is on the cusp of breaking into world title contention, but his last few performances have left questions unanswered. While he remains unbeaten, a narrow majority decision over Sulaiman Segawa in 2023 cast doubt on just how ready he is for elite competition.

He'll need to bring his best game against Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs), a proven challenger with a strong boxing foundation. Vivas has only lost to high-level opponents and has never been stopped, making this a real test for 'Shu Shu'.

Sportskeeda brings you the live round-by-round updates for this matchup, along with coverage of the co-main event between Brian Norman Jr. and Derrieck Cuevas and the main event action.

Stay tuned as the action kicks off with prelims at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Follow along for real-time results, analysis, and highlights from the bout:

Round 1

