"Brutal force" - Fans show their praise for Smilla Sundell's horrifying display of power in KO of Natalia Diachkova

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell has been the hot topic of conversation on Instagram this week after fans rewatched her brutal KO of Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

The 19-year-old sensation surprised fans once again with her solid striking skills and warrior spirit as she closed out her fight in KO fashion at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

After surviving the storm in the first round and a half, Sundell picked up one of the biggest wins of her career when she landed an unexpected liver shot to the body to fold her opposition against the ropes.

As a slow-mo version of Sundell's brutal KO went viral this week on Instagram, the fight fans couldn't help but express their bewilderment at the young fighter's horrifying display of power.

Check out their comments below:

Fan comments

Re-watch Smilla Sundell's electrifying comeback victory below:

With that beautiful performance inked forever on her fighting resume, there should be no doubt as to Smilla Sundell's legitimacy as an elite Muay Thai striker.

Even without the belt by her side, which she lost after missing weight on the scales, 'The Hurricane' is still her division's top fighter on the planet.

"I'm just so thankful" - Smilla Sundell credits all fans, friends, and family for her outstanding success at ONE Fight Night 22

This last fight week might have been the worst experience Smilla Sundell ever faced as a professional fighter.

More than before, Sundell had a tough time making the divisional weight limit this year in preparation for her world title defense against Natalia Diachkova. As a consequence, she was stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title just days before her match.

Just as she thought that she couldn't recover from this experience, Sundell's fans, family, and friends lifted her spirits with messages of love and support both in person and online.

After claiming her first KO victory on Friday, the Swedish superstar told ONE:

"I'm thankful for everyone who came to cheer me on today at Lumpinee and all around the world watching. It means the world to me. I had family coming out from Sweden, Australia, and Vietnam. Yeah, I'm just so thankful."