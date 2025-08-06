  • home icon
  Bryan Battle addresses catching heat online from UFC 319 opponent Nursulton Ruziboev's fans in Uzbekistan: "I try to keep hitting translate"

Bryan Battle addresses catching heat online from UFC 319 opponent Nursulton Ruziboev's fans in Uzbekistan: "I try to keep hitting translate"

By Nishant Zende.
Published Aug 06, 2025 08:50 GMT
Bryan Battle addressed getting flak from next opponent
Bryan Battle addressed getting flak from next opponent's fans. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Bryan Battle recently opened up about catching online heat from his next opponent's fans. Battle is set to face Uzbekistan's Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319 later this month. Ahead of their fight, it appears Ruziboev's fans have been trolling Battle pretty hard via social media.

Battle and Ruziboev will throw down in a middleweight fight in the early prelims of the UFC 319 card. The event will be headlined by a title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev and will take place on Aug.16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Ahead of the Battle-Ruziboev clash, the Uzbek fighter's fans have been bombarding the Missouri native's DMs. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Battle addressed getting hated on and said:

"Oh my goodness, every time I get on Instagram, there's a hundred new comments... There's a lot of guys with no life out there in Uzbekistan... Instagram can't translate their language, I don't know what they're saying. I try to keep hitting translate, and Instagram can't translate their language. There's a lot of flags for Nursulton and a bunch of words I can't get translated, so I have no idea what anyone's saying."
Bryan Battle explains middleweight move for UFC 319 fight

In the same interview, Bryan Battle explained why his fight against Nursulton Ruziboev will be contested at middleweight and revealed that he'd be happy to go back down to welterweight should the opportunity arise.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Battle claimed that he simply wanted to fight, and when this opportunity came up, he took it despite having to move up to 185 pounds. He said:

"The biggest thing was, I really wanted to fight. I'd love to go back down to [welterweight] where I feel like I have unfinished business, but I'm a fighter, so when this opportunity popped up, I just took it... I was definitely trying to stay at welterweight, but I train to fight people, whether it is welterweight or 185 [pounds], weight is weight. Let's get in there and make it happen."
Edited by Nishant Zende.
