Bryce Mitchell addresses censorship concerns while discussing Sandy Hook with UFC veteran: "I know you’re not allowed to question it"

Controversial UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is at it again with his polarizing far-right views and conspiracy theories. This time, he's joined by fellow politically outspoken fighter, former UFC welterweight Jake Shields. Together, these two can host a right-wing conspiracy theory podcast that can rival Alex Jones.

The two talked about the grim and on-going series of mass shootings in the US. Shields mentioned that most if not all of the perpretators are young, mentally unstable, and/or on some kind of anti-psychotic medication.

Mitchell added:

"Yes, absolutely. It's definitely demonic. I think there's a little bit of government involvement. I mean, government hiring some of these shooters. [CIA project] MKUltra type sh*t and actually paying them off but using MKUltra tactics to convince them that this is the right thing and they're a hero. Then there's instances like Sandy Hook where it's completely made up. And the sh*t never happened".

Shields then respectfully cut off 'Thug Nasty' and said that he's going to have to cut the Sandy Hook shooting part off of the YouTube version of the podcast.

Mitchell continued with his bombshell:

"Yeah, you can't question Sandy Hook Shootings because it didn't happen. Bro, what they said happened didn't happen. So some of these aren't actually happening, like they say they are. But a lot of them, they're grooming these shooters, bro. Through all types of tactics, bro. Drugs being one of them."

Listen to more of their conversation here:

When Bryce Mitchell went off on Neil deGrasse Tyson

Another one of Bryce Mitchell's epic rants was when he teamed up with the equally viral MMA personality Nina-Marie Daniele and went off on the science community. Their verbal attacks were particularly directed at influential astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Daniele started the rant by saying it doesn't matter how many PhD's and accolades Tyson has, nothing he says makes sense to her. She even added that "gravity is not real".

Mitchell excitedly agreed, saying:

"You're absolutely correct. And here's how you know he's full of sh*t. If you can't explain something that you have knowledge of in layman's terms to somebody who don't understand it, then you actually don't understand what you're talking about...He's a government plant and it's so evil that it's actually satanic. These people are trying to convince you that God don't exist and that you come from monkeys. I'm telling you right now, you do not come from monkeys."

Check out their conversation below (10:24):

