Bryce Mitchell forced to swallow tough pill after UFC 314 loss to Jean Silva

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell suffered a brutal loss to Jean Silva at UFC 314. Silva dominated Mitchell during the entire fight and submitted him in the second round.
Speaking after his loss, Mitchell asserted that he gave his all during that fight and that he needed to get better. He said:
"I wanna thank everybody for their support and let you all know that I'm fine. Thank God he protected me. I didn't lose any teeth or break any bones. I fought as hard as I possibly could, I couldn't have fought harder. I could have fought smarter. I'm gonna make some adjustments. He put me to sleep, I had nothing left to give. So I'm happy about that. I gotta get better. That's the lesson I learnt here."
Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
This was Mitchell's third loss in his last five fights. 'Thug Nasty' made his UFC debut in 2018 and has since fought 11 times in the octagon, winning on eight occasions.
Former UFC champion Sean Strickland says Bryce Mitchell needs therapy
Bryce Mitchell shared in the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference that he was suffering from nightmares, which also involved demonic attacks.
Former champion Sean Strickland, who is a good friend of Mitchell, advised him to seek professional therapy. In a post on X, Strickland said:
"I love Bryce.... don't hold this against me but therapy would do him wonders. If every time I had an Intrusive thought I thought, 'Oh, it's the devil,' I'd lose my mind. Intrusive thoughts aren't the devil Bryce. Probably just fight anxiety manifesting itself in fu*ked up thoughts."
Check out Sean Strickland's comments below: