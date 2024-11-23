Bryce Mitchell goes nuclear on Elon Musk in latest rant, Sean Strickland shares reaction: "Aliens r fake"

Bryce Mitchell recently unleashed a scathing critique of Elon Musk over his advocacy for space exploration initiatives. Mitchell has built a distinct reputation within the MMA world as a steadfast voice championing a range of conspiracy theories.

'Thug Nasty' has often raised eyebrows with his controversial opinions, delving into topics like flat Earth theory and boldly asserting that the 9/11 attacks were masterminded by individuals within the United States government, along with a myriad of other provocative subjects.

Mitchell recently turned to X to throw a jab at Musk, the platform's owner, in a series of posts, claiming that space is a fabrication and suggesting that the billionaire is engineering a fake alien invasion as part of his grand plan tied to his SpaceX ventures. He wrote:

Trending

"Musk, 'the false prophet, will deceive with fire from the sky.' I got discernment, buddy. Aliens are fake. So is space. So are you? You got all that money, and I'm still richer. Repent before it's too late, brotha. God hates liars."

"Musk when are y'all gonna do the fake alien invasion? Y'all hurry up. I'm tired of the build-up."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

UFC's equally vocal star, Sean Strickland, fired back at Mitchell's outlandish remarks about Musk with a biting retort:

"Yeah, f**k you, Musk. Space?! What is that?! Sounds like CIA misinformation... You ain't MK Ultra-ing me, you bastard!!! Starlink?! You mean Liarlink. All underground cables..."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

'Thug Nasty' is preparing to make his comeback to the Octagon after a year-long hiatus, set to face Kron Gracie at UFC 310, scheduled for Dec. 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expand Tweet

His previous appearance ended in a brutal first-round knockout defeat to Josh Emmett at UFC 296 in December 2023.

When Bryce Mitchell slammed Elon Musk for Tesla Cybertruck's design

In an Instagram video posted in August, Bryce Mitchell took aim at Elon Musk over the design of the Tesla Cybertruck while singing the praises of his own truck.

'Thug Nasty' claimed that Musk’s push for electric vehicles had inflated the prices of traditional combustion trucks, making them increasingly unaffordable for farmers and working-class men:

"Hey, Elon Musk. You can take that Cybertruck right to hell. Right where it belongs, buddy. This is what a real truck looks like. This is a 7.3 IDI, it's a '91. Let me show you something that this is going to do that your Cybertruck is never going to do. Elon Musk, you can kiss my a**, buddy. You see that? 670,000 miles. You see that? You're never going to get that out of your Cybertruck. Hell, you're not even going to get that out of your modern diesel's."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback