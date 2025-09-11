Bryce Mitchell issues emotionally charged reaction to the Charlie Kirk shooting incident: "I keep thinking of his wife and kids"

Bryce Mitchell recently shared his thoughts on the Charlie Kirk shooting incident. The UFC star got emotional while addressing the tragic death of the public figure and got honest about how upset he was.For context, Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University's Sorensen Center courtyard during a student Q&amp;A session when he was brutally shot in the neck. The conservative speaker succumbed to his injuries shortly after, with POTUS Donald Trump confirming his demise via social media.In a video posted to Instagram, Mitchell shared his reaction to Kirk's death and stated:&quot;I'm so upset about Charlie Kirk's passing. I can't really go to sleep right now. I keep thinking of his wife and kids, that's what gets me, because I know he wasn't in any pain. I also know that Charlie Kirk was an extremely brave Christian, and he inspired me to make this post. He was the opposite of a coward. He said everything he believed, and may it be known to people because he loved our country... He believed in freedom of speech and he died for it. I'll do the same thing.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSean Strickland issues reaction to Charlie Kirk's shooting incidentUFC middleweight Sean Strickland also shared his two cents on Charlie Kirk getting shot. He pointed out how &quot;desensitized&quot; the public had become to violence and death.In a video posted to his social media handles (via @full_send_mma on X), Strickland opened up about his initial response to the news of Kirk's passing and said:''Alright guys...I'm on Twitter, and somebody says, 'Hey did you hear that Charlie Kirk got shot?' And my gut reaction was like, 'No, I fu*king didn't, but I'm excited.' Like I felt this little dopamine spike in me where I'm like, 'Dude, I wanna see the video.' And then I see the video, real bad, real bad, but I'm still kind of excited from it. Like, oh sh*t, you know? I could feel my muscles tensing. And then I start thinking, man, well, what's gonna come from this? Was the shooter black? Was he liberal? Am I gonna get more fun? Am I gonna get more violence?''He continued:&quot;And then you start thinking, man, like how the fu*k did I become such a sociopath? Like, how am I so detached from human beings? I don't even see people, I just see potential threats...We watch a girl get stabbed and murdered on the subway. We're watching little kids get pulled out of buildings because maybe somebody's launched a rocket, we are so desensitized, we're so socialized...It's so sad that we let these people ruin America, and it's like taking the soul from us.''