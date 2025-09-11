  • home icon
  Bryce Mitchell issues emotionally charged reaction to the Charlie Kirk shooting incident: "I keep thinking of his wife and kids"

Bryce Mitchell issues emotionally charged reaction to the Charlie Kirk shooting incident: "I keep thinking of his wife and kids"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 11, 2025 08:02 GMT
Bryce Mitchell (right) reacts to Charlie Kirk
Bryce Mitchell (right) reacts to Charlie Kirk's (left) death.

Bryce Mitchell recently shared his thoughts on the Charlie Kirk shooting incident. The UFC star got emotional while addressing the tragic death of the public figure and got honest about how upset he was.

For context, Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University's Sorensen Center courtyard during a student Q&A session when he was brutally shot in the neck. The conservative speaker succumbed to his injuries shortly after, with POTUS Donald Trump confirming his demise via social media.

In a video posted to Instagram, Mitchell shared his reaction to Kirk's death and stated:

"I'm so upset about Charlie Kirk's passing. I can't really go to sleep right now. I keep thinking of his wife and kids, that's what gets me, because I know he wasn't in any pain. I also know that Charlie Kirk was an extremely brave Christian, and he inspired me to make this post. He was the opposite of a coward. He said everything he believed, and may it be known to people because he loved our country... He believed in freedom of speech and he died for it. I'll do the same thing."
Sean Strickland issues reaction to Charlie Kirk's shooting incident

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland also shared his two cents on Charlie Kirk getting shot. He pointed out how "desensitized" the public had become to violence and death.

In a video posted to his social media handles (via @full_send_mma on X), Strickland opened up about his initial response to the news of Kirk's passing and said:

''Alright guys...I'm on Twitter, and somebody says, 'Hey did you hear that Charlie Kirk got shot?' And my gut reaction was like, 'No, I fu*king didn't, but I'm excited.' Like I felt this little dopamine spike in me where I'm like, 'Dude, I wanna see the video.' And then I see the video, real bad, real bad, but I'm still kind of excited from it. Like, oh sh*t, you know? I could feel my muscles tensing. And then I start thinking, man, well, what's gonna come from this? Was the shooter black? Was he liberal? Am I gonna get more fun? Am I gonna get more violence?''
He continued:

"And then you start thinking, man, like how the fu*k did I become such a sociopath? Like, how am I so detached from human beings? I don't even see people, I just see potential threats...We watch a girl get stabbed and murdered on the subway. We're watching little kids get pulled out of buildings because maybe somebody's launched a rocket, we are so desensitized, we're so socialized...It's so sad that we let these people ruin America, and it's like taking the soul from us.''
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
