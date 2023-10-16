Bryce Mitchell lives in perpetual fear that his UFC drug test will be rigged to fail

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has revealed that he lives in fear that his drug test will be rigged to fail.

During a recent interview on the MiddleEasy YouTube channel, Mitchell spoke about USADA's split with the UFC. It was recently announced that the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will be ending its business relationship with the UFC on January 1, 2024.

Stating that he hopes that the UFC continues to test fighters for steroids, Mitchell said:

"There's nothing I can do about USADA going away. I hope that they are testing for steroids, that's all I've got to say because I'm not one to use steroids but I bet some of my opponents would."

Further, Bryce Mitchell revealed that he lives in perpetual fear that his drug tests might be rigged to fail. He said:

"That's fine by me, I've never failed a test, don't plan on it. I always worry about one of my tests being rigged. If they ever say that I'm one some type of steroid, I'm telling you, it's 100% rigged."

Catch his comments in the video below (13:06):

Bryce Mitchell claims he will never bring out the Bible to his fights again

Mitchell caught a lot of attention in his last fight against Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79 for bringing out the Bible. During the pre-fight octagon introduction, he displayed the Bible, and after the fight, he engaged in a prayer with his opponent.

Speaking about it during the same interview with MiddleEasy, Bryce Mitchell revealed that he got a lot of positive feedback from it. He said:

"I've got a bunch of positive feedback and I'm really happy about it. For future warning, I will not bring the Bible into the octagon again. The Holy Spirit compelled me to do that in that fight. I felt like I was called to do it..."

Mitchell added:

"Because it would be unnecessary to do it again. I don't know. I made it very clear where I stand. I stand with Jesus Christ. I just wanted it to be known. The mission was accomplished and now I'm onto greater missions. Things I do are more important than that symbolic gesture. How I live my life is more symbolic of my relationship with Jesus."

Catch Mitchell's comments below (4:20):