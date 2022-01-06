Bryce Mitchell predicts a winner from Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has revealed his pick for the upcoming fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush.

During a recent episode of James Lynch's MMA Pros Pick, 'Thug Nasty' had this to say:

"If I had to put my money on it, I would say that I would put my money on Islam."

Dariush is ranked No. 3 in the lightweight division, while Makhachev is ranked No. 4. The two will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night 203 on February 26. It will be a pivotal fight in the 155-pound division, with the winner possibly earning a title shot.

During an interview with ESPN, Ali Abdelaziz, who manages both the fighters, had this to say regarding the fight:

"I don't like it when two guys who I really love have to fight, but these two have worked their whole lives to become a champion and this is a No. 1 contender match. Whoever wins this fight will fight for the title, so who am I to tell them not to fight? They're at the top and I wish both guys the best of luck."

Beneil Dariush promises to go to war against Islam Makhachev

Beneil Dariush has stated that he may abandon his tactical strategy and make his upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev a "war". The Iranian-born American fighter was criticized by his fans for playing it safe in his most recent fight against Tony Ferguson.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush said:

"I had five, I think it was five fights in a row where I was like [earning] finishes, bonuses, whether it be performance or whether it be Fight of the Night... And then I had the Tony [Ferguson] fight. And then people were like, 'Oh man, this guy, he fights like so safe.' And the thing is, every fight, we're supposed to have a game plan. Half the time, I follow the game plan and things go well. The other half times, I'd forget the game plan and things still went well. The Tony fight, we followed the game plan 100 percent."

Beneil Dariush is on a seven-fight win streak, including a unanimous decision victory over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in May last year. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev has won nine straight fights and defeated all three of his opponents in 2021.

