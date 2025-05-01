Buakaw believes Masaaki Noiri was gunning for another leg kick KO in Saitama: “He was laser-focused on Tawanchai’s legs”

Thai legend Buakaw thinks Masaaki Noiri was going for another leg-kick TKO against Tawanchai PK Saenchai before putting away the ONE world champion with a barrage of brutal strikes.
Before capturing the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 170, Noiri scored his first big win under the ONE banner, finishing Iraqi standout Shakir Al-Tekreeti via a series of devastating leg kicks.
Al-Tekreeti's lead leg absorbed some serious punishment in the opening round, ultimately leading to him hitting the mat and not getting back up just 14 seconds into the second stanza.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Looking back on Noiri's impressive showing just two months later at ONE 172 in Japan, Buakaw could see the former two-division K-1 champion hunting for another leg-kick finish before getting things done in the third round with an all-out attack up top.
"Tawanchai seemed a bit reserved because he can’t put full weight on his front foot," Buakaw said on his YouTube channel. "Still, he keeps throwing. But Noiri was starting to take control. He was laser-focused on Tawanchai’s legs."
Masaaki Noiri wants 'the real' world title next
Whether by head shot or leg kick, Masaaki Noiri got the job done, delivering one of the most shocking upsets in ONE Championship history against Tawanchai.
Now, the Japanese superstar has set the stage for a title unification clash with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder, Superbon.
No official date has been announced for their inevitable champion vs. champion showdown, but Noiri is already chomping at the bit to get back inside the Circle and upgrade his belt from interim title to undisputed gold.
"I know this is just the interim belt, yes, it still means a lot," Noiri told My Navi News. "But I want the real one. This was a good way to get myself ready for the real one."