Buakaw calls for Jonathan Haggerty-Nabil Anane super fight, says clash will "come down to who has better fight IQ"

Muay Thai and kickboxing royalty Buakaw Banchamek has plenty of dream fights he wishes to see on the global stage of ONE Championship. At the moment, though, none bigger than one: Nabil Anane vs. Jonathan Haggerty.

The 42-year-old veteran believes a collision course between the ONE world champions has all the makings to produce fireworks inside the circle. He shared his thoughts on this epic super fight just weeks after the young Thai-Algerian phenom stunned Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

While he expects a tooth-and-nail fight, the multi-world champion said either Nabil Anane or Haggerty has to bank on their intelligence to get their hand raised in this hypothetical tie:

"Their styles are similar, but it's all going to come down to who has better fight IQ."

That said, Buakaw thinks if 'The General' allows Nabil Anane plenty of room to advance, he'll be in for a tough time, just as Superlek discovered in his loss to the Team Mehdi Zatout superstar.

He continued to add in a recent clip posted on his YouTube channel:

"We'll see what kind of techniques Haggerty brings. But if there's too much room for Nabil, Nabil's gonna probably win."

Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty should be pure magic

The six-foot-three beast has taken the combat world by storm since joining the organization. After losing to 'The Kicking Machine', he currently enjoys a seven-fight win streak, including his emphatic ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title crowning via a first-round stoppage of Nico Carrillo.

As for Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion bounced back from his defeat to Superlek with a dominant five-round display over 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar.

While no official announcement has been made, fight fans should take a liking to Buakaw's idea. Would you like to see these two striking phenoms lock horns in ONE Championship? Let us know below!

