Buakaw says Tawanchai won’t have problems with Superbon in kickboxing: “A skilled fighter can adapt to any style”

Buakaw Banchamek may have played a pivotal role in Superbon Singha Mawynn’s developments during his time as an up-and-comer. But he sees a reflection of his former student in Tawanchai PK Saenchai and expects him to make life difficult for the former should they meet down the road.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion was scheduled to defend his gold against the former featherweight kickboxing king at ONE Fight Night 15 last Friday, October 6. Unfortunately, Superbon had to miss the world title bill inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium after picking up a leg injury during sparring.

Following his win over short-notice replacement ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai turned his attention back onto the former pound-for-pound No.1, and Buakaw knows the Bangkok-based superstar means only business whether he takes on his former student in either kickboxing or Muay Thai.

He had this to say on his YouTube channel:

“A skilled fighter can adapt to any style of fighting, regardless of the rules. They only need to adjust some of the moves they can’t use like elbows and knee strikes.”

Watch the interview here:

He was, of course, specifically, referring to Tawanchai, an athlete who’s been nothing short of inspiring throughout 2023.

After picking up a trio of wins and the ONE Championship Muay Thai Fighter of the Year award, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative has amassed another three victories this year – two in kickboxing and one in ‘the art of eight limbs.’

Only time will tell whether or not the pair will go on to collide inside the circle. Whether that happens sooner or later, the watching world can expect a fierce battle between two of the finest strikers in modern-day history.

In the meantime, North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive ONE Fight Night 15 via replay.