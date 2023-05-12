‘Bucheca’ reacts to ONE Championship no longer pursuing Francis Ngannou

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almedina shared his reaction to ONE Championship no longer pursuing former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The internet was abuzz when ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that he had a meeting to present the promotion’s final offer to former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ has been a free agent since January and has not announced a new home yet. With a heap of world-class talent under the ONE Championship banner, it appeared to be a perfect fit for Ngannou who was intent on proving that he is the best heavyweight of all time.

Unfortunately, things did not work out as the two parties went their separate ways. Speaking on the failed negotiations, top heavyweight prospect ‘Buchecha’ offered some speculation as to what may have happened:

“He has his business and whatever he’s doing, I’m sure he chose whatever is best for him,” Almeida said in an interview with the South China Morning post. “I don’t know what’s the deal or not. Maybe he has boxing plans or something different. Who knows?”

Watch the full interview below:

Had the promotion come to terms with Ngannou, Almeida would have undoubtedly been one of the men lining up for an opportunity to face him. ‘Buchecha’ is currently 4-0 in MMA, having dispatched Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and Kirill Grishenko in the first round. Adding to his impressive skills is the fact that Almeida secured these four wins in less than a calendar year.

‘Buchecha’ has not competed inside the circle since his 64-second submission over Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August, but the 17-time BJJ world champion could be waiting for the winner of July’s heavyweight championship unification bout between reigning titleholder Arjan Bhullar and interim champion Anatoly Malykhin.

