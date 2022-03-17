Adriano will submit Wakamatsu at ONE X - Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has tipped his close friend and teammate Adriano Moraes to retain his ONE flyweight title against No. 2-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X.

'Buchecha' predicts Moraes will fold Wakamatsu in more ways than one and take a third-round submission victory at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the grappling ace said that Wakamatsu has a decent ground game but it pales in comparison to Moraes’ grappling expertise:

“The Japanese's ground [game] is very good, but Adriano's is much superior. I think the fight ends with a submission by Adriano in the third round. This fight doesn't go until the end of the five rounds. What Wakamatsu likes to do is Adriano's specialty, which is grappling. So, I'm sure it will be a great fight, but I believe that this belt will remain with Adriano.”

'Buchecha', who holds a 2-0 MMA record, has a bit of familiarity with Wakamatsu’s game after witnessing the Japanese fighter’s unanimous decision win over Hu Yong at ONE: Winter Warriors in December 2021:

“Wakamatsu is a very tough guy, he is a very good striker, he used his grappling a lot in the last fight, where he ended up breaking his hand. He fought before me, so I watched his entire fight, and I saw that it will be a very good fight for Adriano.”

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida knows Adriano Moraes has the advantage overall

Adriano Moraes (19-3) has won the majority of his bouts via submission, but he also has four wins coming via knockout, the biggest of which was his stunner against Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

Wakamatsu (15-4), meanwhile, is no pushover and has proven himself to be a certified knockout artist.

The Japanese challenger has 11 KO/TKOs under his belt and 'Buchecha' believes Wakamatsu’s penchant for striking could prove dangerous.

Nevertheless, the 13-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion feels Moraes has the wherewithal to avoid any strike Wakamatsu throws:

“He likes striking a lot and that can make the fight dangerous. Because in striking, a blow can come in and, if it hits in the right place, it might be the end of the fight. But Adriano is a guy who moves very well, has a good reach, so it will be difficult Adriano takes a hit like that. I believe he will be superior both standing and on the ground."

Edited by Aziel Karthak