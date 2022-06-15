"I can see in his smile that he is stoked" - Buchecha begins training his 12-year-old nephew in jiu-jitsu

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is passing along his intelligence of jiu-jitsu to the next generation. Almeida began training with his sister when he was young and he keeps it in the family by training with his nephew today.

The ONE Championship fighter posted on Instagram:

"I was 12 years old when I first came into a jiu-jitsu gym, but when I was 15 that's when I really fell in love with the sport and started training for real! This week, 20 years after my first contact with jiu-jitsu, I had the opportunity to train with my nephew [Joao Gabriel Almeida], who at 12 years old I can see in his smile that he is stoked and really enjoying training jiu-jitsu!"

'Buchecha' began training Brazilina jiu-jitsu when he was a young boy and has since become one of the best grapplers in history. He has won multiple world championship titles in the sport. He moved on and made his MMA debut in ONE Championship in 2021.

Marcus Almeida is undefeated in MMA, winning all three of his fights in less than three minutes into round one. He defeated his first two opponents via submission. He most recently defeated Simon Carson via Ground and Pound TKO.

According to 'Buchecha' Almeida, he wants to step back into the ONE circle as quickly as possible.

'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida wants to fight at ONE 161

For his next bout, Brazilian heavyweight Marcus Almeida wants to compete on the August 26 fight event ONE 161, which has Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 booked as its main event. The fight card will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

In his post-fight interview at ONE 158, he said:

“I saw Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes coming up. August 26? If I'm not wrong so I'll be down to be in the card. 100%. A couple of weeks to go, that's it. I hope I can get back to the cage as soon as possible, so this date would be perfect for me... I want to keep on track and I want to keep the momentum going.”

His most recent bout was in early June and he wants to step back into ONE Championship's heavyweight division in August. Marcus Almeida will be seeking an opponent that will move him a step closer to earning a title shot in ONE.

