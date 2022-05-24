"Great training, thank you" - 'Buchecha' shouts out Shinya Aoki for recent work at Evolve MMA

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida recently thanked Shinya Aoki for a good workout at Evolve MMA, where a couple of notable grapplers also joined them.

On Instagram, Aoki posted a photo of himself together with Almeida, former ONE strawweight world champion Alex Silva, and the recently-named ONE Vice President of Grappling Leo Vieira after a training session.

The translated caption saw Aoki praise Vieira’s technique, as they appeared to have shared knowledge with each other.

Almeida is a multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion who has primarily competed in MMA since making his ONE Championship debut in September 2021. However, there’s no question that he can roll with the best in the world, including the star-studded cast at Evolve MMA.

In the comments, ‘Buchecha’ gave a shoutout to ‘Tobikan Judan’ for a fruitful session. Almeida said:

“Great training , thank you @shinya050983.”

Meanwhile, Vieira is a legend of the sport whose wealth of experience is certainly valuable to those present in the session. The sixth-degree black belt expressed his gratitude for the exchange of knowledge with the ONE Championship athletes. He said:

“Thank you 🙌 was great to meet you on the mat and learn from you.”

‘Buchecha’ promises to be back in two weeks

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida was scheduled to be back in action for ONE 157, but was ultimately left off the card after his potential opponents were not cleared to compete for various reasons.

As a result, Almeida attended the May 20 event wearing a suit to offer his expertise in the commentary booth with Michael Schiavello and Mitch Chilson.

‘Buchecha’ last competed in December 2021 and has been eager to return to action since then. However, uncontrollable factors have prevented him from competing in the circle.

Almeida’s original opponent, Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane, was not cleared to compete due to injury and was later replaced by Hugo Cunha on short notice. Unfortunately, Health and Safety Protocols reared its ugly head and prevented the match from happening.

Just when it looked like he had a new opponent in Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, it was revealed that the unbeaten fighter tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Singapore.

While his opponent has not been confirmed just yet, Almeida has already teased that he will definitely be back for ONE 158, which is scheduled for June 3.

Edited by Harvey Leonard