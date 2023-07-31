Buchecha ‘feeling very strong and explosive’ during ATT camp in preparation for ‘Reug Reug’

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida feels he’s in the best shape possible heading into his highly anticipated heavyweight matchup against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

The two titans collide at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this August 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Just as he’s done his entire mixed martial arts career, ‘Buchecha’ honed his craft at the famed super gym American Top Team in Florida.

Almeida told ONE Championship in an interview that he feels he's in his best physical shape after grinding away at ATT.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“My training, since my MMA debut, has been done at American Top Team, and for this fight, it’s no different. Nothing has changed in my camp. I'm training wrestling with Steve Mocco, Muay Thai with Katel Kubios, boxing with Ivan de Oliveira, [and] Conan Silveira, who is the head coach at ATT and is always closely following the training and the physical preparation is being done with Diego Lacerda.”

He added:

“I'm feeling very strong, explosive, so the camp is exactly like the previous fights.”

‘Buchecha’ is arguably the greatest submission grappler of all time, with a record 17 Brazilian jiu-jitsu world titles to his name. Although three of his four MMA wins came by submission, the BJJ legend showed he can throw his hands when he scored a technical knockout win over Simon Carson at ONE 158.

With the work he’s done at ATT, Almeida might just be a more well-rounded fighter when he finally takes on ‘Reug Reug’ this Friday.

The two giants were scheduled to fight twice in the past year, but those bouts got postponed due to injuries. Nevertheless, both fighters are in peak health and ready to throw down in Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free in North America via Prime Video.