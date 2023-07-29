Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will finish his ONE Fight Night 13 training camp at Phuket Fight Club in Thailand.

On August 4, Almeida has an opportunity to potentially secure a ONE heavyweight world title shot. It’ll be easier said than done, as he’s been matched up against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, who holds a promotional record of 4-1, including three wins by KO/TKO.

ONE Fight Night 13 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. As a result, Almeida recently traveled to Thailand early to get acclimated to the atmosphere. The BJJ legend was seen in an Instagram post shared by the official Phuket Fight Club account, with the caption saying:

“Marcus Buchecha arrived today to finalize his preparation for his next fight, August 4th at ONE Fight Night, welcome back 🔥”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida made his MMA debut with ONE Championship in September 2021. The 17x BJJ world champion quickly put the division on notice by securing first-round submissions against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won.

In June 2022, Almeida showcased his evolving versatility by finishing Simon Carson with a TKO. The 33-year-old Brazilian last fought in August 2022, defeating former ONE heavyweight interim world title challenger Kirill Grishenko with a first-round heel hook.

Almeida must now get through ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, who is riding a two-fight win streak. The highly-anticipated heavyweight matchup is one of many intriguing bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13, which can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.