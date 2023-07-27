‘Buchecha’ says people will remember his name in jiu-jitsu: “That's one thing that drives me”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida reflected on his legendary accomplishments in jiu-jitsu competitions.

Before transitioning to MMA, Almeida solidified himself as one of the greatest jiu-jitsu competitors of all time by winning seventeen world championships, including thirteen in the gi. Although he’s working on his legacy as an MMA fighter, the Brazilian legend continues to find motivation from his BJJ accomplishments.

During a recent interview, the 33-year-old ONE Championship heavyweight had this to say:

“So as of now, I'm the only one on the planet that won 13 world titles in jiu-jitsu . So doesn't matter what happen, from now until I die, people will have to say who won the most world titles in jiu-jitsu? And they're gonna say my name. And that's one thing that drives me a lot. I'm the only one, and that's something that I achieved and it was really satisfying.”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida made his ONE Championship debut in September 2021. Since then, he’s secured four first-round finishes, including three by submission. He last fought on August 2022, defeating former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko with a first-round heel hook.

On August 4, ‘Buchecha’ returns to action against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, who holds a 4-1 promotional record, with three wins inside the distance. The entertaining heavyweights will have added stakes at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, as the winner could earn a title shot against the reigning king Anatoly Malykhin.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.