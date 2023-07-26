‘Buchecha’ on what inspired him to move to Florida and train at ATT: “Everybody wants to be a champion”

Out of all the most prestigious training camps to choose from, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida didn’t hesitate when he allied himself with Coconut Creek’s American Top Team (ATT).

The 17-time BJJ world champion is shaping up to become one of MMA’s most fascinating prospects. Amassing a perfect slate of 4-0 ever since his debut in September 2021, he’s been an unstoppable force to be reckoned with all thanks to the “best MMA camp in the country.”

He joins forces with them again for another arduous 8-week training camp to prepare for his fifth MMA fight against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

On the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ explained why American Top Team continues to be such a good fit for him:

“I came here because of this - everyone here are heavyweights, they have the same goal, and everybody wants to be a champion, everybody is hungry. So that's the place I want to be. And then I came here, trained, went back to California, packed my stuff, put them in the car, and here I am.”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Friday, August 4 with excellent momentum and confidence. Thus far, the Brazilian standout has proven that his grappling skills are indeed second to none.

Without breaking a sweat, he’s finished three world-class heavyweights by submission and another by TKO using a grappling-heavy game plan. However, he has yet to face an opponent who’s wrestling is as strong as his.

Senegalese Wrestling Champion ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane has emerged from the ground-up to fight in a heavyweight showdown of this caliber. His extraordinary strength and size will play to his favor but only if he survives the first round.

In another high-stakes battle, the competitor who emerges victorious could get a chance to fight reigning double-world champion Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight world title.

All ONE Fight Night events will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.