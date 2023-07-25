‘Buchecha’ positive ONE Championship has better wrestlers at heavyweight than UFC

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has taken a deep dive into the ONE Championship and UFC heavyweight MMA rosters, concluding that the former boasts a wider range of wrestling specialists.

The ONE heavyweight world title favorite, aiming for his fifth career win against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 next Friday, August 4, shared his views on the topic on Renato Moicano’s Money Moicano Podcast last month.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“In UFC there are not many grapplers right now, like you just said. There's like a few. Jon Jones is a really good grappler. A really good wrestler. A really good striker. A lot of the other guys, when they go down, it's pretty much done.”

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion then went into depth about how ONE Championship’s heavyweight roster exceeds what the American-based promotion has to offer.

ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, Amir Aliakbari, and Arjan Bhullar were some of his primary examples.

The American Top Team and Evolve MMA athlete added:

“In ONE, there's a couple of really good wrestlers. There's some really good American wrestlers, one guy from Iran, one guy from Russia, the current champion, he's a really good wrestler from Russia. Not [at] an Olympic level, but he's really good.”

Watch the podcast here:

In fact, 'Buchecha's' next opponent comes from the same background as the names above, which makes him believe that he might not have it easy when fight night unfolds.

However, with tonnes of experience and tricks competing on some of the largest platforms, including ONE Championship, fans can be sure that the 32-year-old powerhouse could dish out another grappling clinic at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

Fans in North America can watch the action live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.