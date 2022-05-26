'Buchecha' putting in work at Phuket Fight Club ahead of next MMA bout

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has been working hard at Phuket Fight Club in Thailand ahead of his next MMA bout. He has been training with the likes of Raon Carneiro, Leo Elias, Alisson Barbosa, and Douglas Lima.

(Far Left) Alisson Barbosa, (Left) Roan Carneiro, (Middle) Marcus Almeida, (Right) Leo Elias, (Far Right) Douglas Lima (Image from @alissonbarbosamma Instagram)

Almeida has had some tough luck so far in 2022. He has had two scheduled fights fall through. His first fight against Oumar Kane was called off due to an injury sustained by the latter.

His next scheduled fight against Hugo Cunha at ONE 157 was also called off due to COVID-19 protocols a few weeks prior to the event. ONE was even able to find a short notice replacement, and that new opponent also fell through due to COVID-19 protocols.

So even in the midst of all these setbacks, he is still trying to stay in the right state of mind and put in the work and stay ready.

Marcus 'Buchecha' could be in line for a title shot with a win

Buchecha has been making waves since stepping foot inside the ONE Circle, winning both of his professional MMA fights by first round submission. Unfortunately, he has yet to fight in 2022 due to multiple fights falling through due to injury and COVID-19 related reasons.

Evolve MMA @EvolveMMA



Catch ONE 157 this Friday, 20th May to witness Buchecha continue his reign in MMA! Rear naked choke. North-South choke. BJJ World Champion Marcus Almeida "Buchecha" @MarcusBuchecha from the EVOLVE Fight Team is consistently UNDEFEATED in the @ONEChampionship ring!Catch ONE 157 this Friday, 20th May to witness Buchecha continue his reign in MMA! #ONE157 Rear naked choke. North-South choke. BJJ World Champion Marcus Almeida "Buchecha" @MarcusBuchecha from the EVOLVE Fight Team is consistently UNDEFEATED in the @ONEChampionship ring! Catch ONE 157 this Friday, 20th May to witness Buchecha continue his reign in MMA! #ONE157 https://t.co/hgGxNaARQ1

Being as the ONE heavyweight scene is still quite shallow with talent outside of heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar and interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin, the division is up for grabs. This gives Almeida the opportunity to potentially leap frog the entire division if he keeps his winning ways going.

Up next for him is Simon Carson, who will be making his debut with ONE Championship. To keep his momentum going, Almeida will need to make quick work of Carson to show his true dominance.

