Buchecha on his legendary BJJ career: "I did something that no one has ever done"

While Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida won’t go so far as to call him the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor of all time, the undefeated heavyweight prospect recognizes his achievement in the sport is unparalleled.

In recent years, ‘Buchecha’ has successfully transitioned from the most decorated grappler in the game to one of the most intriguing heavyweights in all of MMA. Boasting an undefeated record of 4-0 and a 100% first-round finishing rate under the ONE Championship banner, Almeida hopes to see a heavyweight world title opportunity in the near future.

Appearing on the JAXXON podcast, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his storied BJJ career, suggesting that while he may not be the GOAT, he has accomplished something that no one has ever duplicated:

“I won’t call myself the greatest. A lot of people do, a lot of people don’t,” Almeida said. “ But you know what? I did something that no one has ever done.”

That something is becoming a BJJ world champion an unprecedented 17 times.

On August 4, ‘Buchecha’ will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a long-awaited heavyweight clash with highly-touted knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane. The bout could very well serve as a potential title eliminator with the winner moving on to face the newly unified ONE heavyweight king, Anatoly Malykhin.

Malykhin traded in his interim heavyweight title for undisputed gold at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month, dispatching Arjan Bhullar via a second-round TKO. While awaiting his first heavyweight world title challenger, the Russian has his sights set on making history of his own by becoming the first-ever three-division world champion in mixed martial arts.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

