"The ONE heavyweight divison is of the highest level" - 'Buchecha' notices growth in his division

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is impressed with the talent in the ONE Championship division that he competes in.

The promotion's Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently suggested that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would struggle against ONE's behemoths.

Similarly, Brazil's 'Buchecha' believes that the heavyweight fighters in ONE are of the highest level. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he explained:

"The heavyweight division at ONE is growing a lot. Just look at the level of the champions, Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin, who are top-level strikers and wrestlers."

Marcus Almeida added that the heavyweight fighters in ONE would match up well with fighters from other organizations.

"I'm sure they would put up great fights against any athlete from another organization. The level of the ONE heavyweight division is of the highest level and does not leave anything to be desired by any other organization."

Brazilian grappling phenom Marcus Almeida is undefeated in mixed martial arts and competes actively in ONE Championship's heavyweight division. He has won dozens of world championships in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and now has his eyes on MMA.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Will we see another slick submission victory from the BJJ legend at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS this Friday? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| 3 Dec | How To Watch: Anderson Silva tapped out to Buchecha's north-south choke!Will we see another slick submission victory from the BJJ legend at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS this Friday? @MarcusBuchecha #ONEWinterWarriors | 3 Dec | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… Anderson Silva tapped out to Buchecha's north-south choke! 😱 Will we see another slick submission victory from the BJJ legend at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS this Friday? @MarcusBuchecha #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors | 3 Dec | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… https://t.co/37AHmRuuk0

'Buchecha' vs. Hugo Cunha at ONE 157

The Brazilian heavyweight MMA fighter is looking to stay as active as possible. He was originally slated to face Senegalese wrestler 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE 156 in April. Due to injury, 'Reug Reug' was forced to pull out and Almeida was unable to fight at the event.

With that failed scrap in mind, Marcus Almeida has been determined to secure a fight at ONE 157 on May 20. ONE recently announced that he will be getting his wish and facing fellow-Brazilian heavyweight Hugo Cunha.

The Asian organization wrote on Twitter:

"NEW OPPONENT. with 'Reug Reug' out due to injury, heavyweight phenom Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will now face off with fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha on 20 May."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship NEW OPPONENT With "Reug Reug" out due to injury, heavyweight phenom Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida will now face off with fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha on 20 May



@MarcusBuchecha | #ONE157 | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship NEW OPPONENTWith "Reug Reug" out due to injury, heavyweight phenom Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida will now face off with fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha on 20 May 🚨 NEW OPPONENT 🚨 With "Reug Reug" out due to injury, heavyweight phenom Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida will now face off with fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha on 20 May 🇧🇷@MarcusBuchecha | #ONE157 | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/FtgUrWv2F5

After the announcement. Marcus Almeida wrote on Instagram:

“New opponent but the goal is the same! On May 20th we will be back at work! See you all soon on ONE 157 [ONE Championship].”

It may be a new opponent, but Almeida's goals will still be the same come May 20. He is aiming for a title shot this year, and standing in his way is Hugo Cunha.

