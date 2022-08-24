“One blow can decide the fight” - ‘Buchecha’ says anything can happen with 4-ounce gloves

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is ready to throw it down against Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1.

However, the Brazilian fighter admits that he will stay cautious when contesting against the Bulgarian star from close quarters, specifically because of the 4-ounce gloves.

He knows the former ONE interim heavyweight world championship contender will come head-hunting from the opening bell. He hopes not to be on the receiving end of too much of that this Friday, August 26.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, ‘Buchecha’ shared:

“What makes [this fight] dangerous is that he's a heavyweight, and he's got a 4-ounce glove on his hand. At heavyweight, one blow can decide the fight, so neither he nor I can [make a mistake].”

Heavyweight fighters that have been on the receiving end of any form of strikes in 4-ounce gloves will tell you that there is intense force and power behind each of those punches.

The American Top Team and Evolve MMA athlete is worried about his equal’s power in his fists. Regardless, he cheekily reiterated that he too is wearing the same gloves and can produce the same results if he connects first.

The Florida-based martial artist added:

“I'm also a heavyweight, and I have the same glove on my hand. And that's it.”

‘Buchecha’ feels that Grishenko will be hesitant to slug it out on the canvas

'Buchecha’s world-class ground game has allowed him to dominate every fight in a 3-0 run in the heavyweight division.

However, the 32-year-old admits that he cannot solely rely on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills because Grishenko might come prepared to counter and frustrate his takedown attempts. He said:

“He'll want to keep the fight standing up and avoid my jiu-jitsu, my grappling fight. But it's MMA, it's not a grappling match, so both of us will be prepared for anything. I think he's going to use his strengths, and obviously, he's going to try to avoid doing jiu-jitsu with me.”

If Almeida can bait his rival into deep waters on the canvas, however, it could all be over for Grishenko, who is coming off a TKO loss to Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin.

‘Buchecha’ wants a fourth back-to-back win to reel him closer to the divisional gold. So stay tuned to ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26 to find out whether he can succeed in his latest test at the Singapore-based promotion.

Edited by John Cunningham