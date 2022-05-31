"What a great week of training in Thailand!" - 'Buchecha' has put the work in and is ready for ONE 158

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will be back in the circle as he’s finishing up preparations in Thailand.

Almeida will take on promotional newcomer Simon Carson at ONE 158 on Friday, June 3rd in a heavyweight MMA bout. On Instagram, the Brazilian fighter shared a series of photos of him working out at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

In the caption, Almeida said:

“What a great week of training in Thailand! Feeling good for this fight on June 3rd, lots of things happened about dates and opponents, but it is what it is, Nothing has changed, the goal remains the same!”

The BJJ legend was scheduled to fight at ONE 157, but his original opponent and subsequent replacements were not cleared to compete in time for the event. He will have a fresh opponent yet again in his next outing, but he was not short on support for preparations.

He continued by saying:

“Thank you so much @leo7elias _ and @jucao21 for all the support and for receiving me so well during this week , thanks to “The Real Coach" @rogerjj_ 🤣 who changed the ticket and decided to stay with me until the fight day, and thanks so much to everyone who was with me this week helping me with the training in Phuket! 5 days out until to be inside the @onechampionship cage again! 👊🏼🙏🏻🏆”

‘Buchecha’ welcomes Simon Carson to ONE Championship

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will step into the circle against Australia’s Simon Carson, who will compete in his first bout in ONE Championship.

Carson is a former personal trainer and fitness trainer who later opened his own gym, Absolute MMA, after finding that most of the people he trained enjoyed martial arts-based training over traditional exercises. Make no mistake though, as Carson puts his theories into practice. Like Almeida, he also owns two professional MMA victories, but both his wins have come by knockout.

Meanwhile, Almeida has two first-round submission finishes in ONE Championship since transitioning to MMA. We can expect another striker-versus-grappler bout based on their records and expertise. However, with Almeida further honing his striking skills in Thailand, we just might get to see the Brazilian legend showcase a different dimension of his talents.

