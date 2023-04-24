‘Buchecha’ puts in the work, pumps the iron ahead of potential match

Undefeated ONE heavyweight MMA star and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is one of the most dangerous grapplers to have ever walked the Earth. This is not solely because of his unbridled expertise in choking people. 'Buchecha' puts in the work to sharpen his weapons in the gym.

Despite not having an official fight lined up, the 17-time BJJ world champion never breaks his habit of training in the gym regularly. He constantly trains his body to help sharpen his mind and spirit.

As the great Bruce Lee quote says, "The spirit of the individual is determined by his dominating thought habits," and Almeida is the perfect example of this.

Here's a clip of Almeida doing strength and conditioning in the gym:

"Today’s Pump Session!💪🏼"

It's been said that even the most skilled swordsman can only do so much with a blunt and rusty sword. Honing your skills and should ways coincide with keeping your body in tip-top shape. 'Buchecha' understands this like no other.

If you need proof, you can look at all four of his professional MMA fights, all under the ONE Championship banner. After becoming the most accomplished BJJ athlete of all time, Almeida transitioned into MMA, winning all four bouts inside the first round.

Debuting in ONE Championship in September 2021, Almeida made quick work of Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won, submitting them both inside three minutes.

'Buchecha' took things to the next level in 2022. With a new-found striking arsenal, the Brazilian legend finished Simon Carson with a first-round ground-and-pound TKO.

He then followed it up with a swift heel-hook submission of former interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko. With his dominant wins so far, the jiu-jitsu icon has effectively put the entire division on notice.

As far as the future is concerned, there are two ONE heavyweights who are currently riding huge momentum: Amir Aliakbari and Odie Delaney.

Aliakbari is riding back-to-back KO wins, with the latest being over former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera. Delaney, meanwhile, is undefeated in ONE Championship, with all his wins inside the distance as well.

Both heavyweights have strong wrestling backgrounds and will surely provide Almeida with the challenges he needs to reach the next level of the sport.

