“Now it’s time to work” - ‘Buchecha’ ready to go for win number four against Kirill Grishenko

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida is excited about his showdown against Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu great has earned some impressive wins since making his MMA debut.

On Instagram, Marcus Almeida shared his last-minute thoughts before his fight on August 26 on US primetime:

"Friday Night August 26th don’t forget to watch me LIVE on @primevideo at 10pm NY time, I will step in the @onechampionship for my fourth MMA Fight, the training camp was good, now it’s time to work! Let’s do this!"

After three consecutive first-round victories, the 32-year-old 'Buchecha' will face his toughest test yet when he meets former interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko. The two highly skilled heavyweights are booked to fight in the ONE circle and fans are excited about this matchup.

The two will meet in a highly anticipated clash at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BJJ legend BuchechaFINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha BJJ legend Buchecha 🇧🇷 FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/73ft7TYq78

Kirill Grishenko talks about the MMA game of ‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida

Belarusian fighter Kirill Grishenko is impressed with the accolades of his upcoming opponent. He noted that Almeida has won dozens of Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championships and understands the challenge ahead of him.

In an interview with ONE, the 31-year-old athlete explained:

“I think he’s a high-level grappler, a living legend, who has achieved a lot [in Brazilian jiu-jitsu]. If he can improve his striking, he has a chance to be a champion [in MMA]. Now, he relies on his ground game too much. He has impressed me with his skills on the ground, but not with his striking."

Grishenko said that with his experience in striking and wrestling, his overall game should be more than enough to handle ‘Buchecha':

“I know what I’m capable of. He’s got the advantage on the ground overall, and particularly in grappling, but not by a landslide. I can beat him in striking. I’m working on my striking a lot right now and my [wrestling] base means he will struggle to take me to the ground.”

At ONE on Prime Video 1, Kirill Grishenko will face the jiu-jitsu legend and look to hand him his first loss in MMA. Meanwhile, ‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida will look to continue his unbeaten streak and move one step closer to the title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak