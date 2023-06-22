‘Buchecha’ reveals why he picked ONE Championship to start MMA dream

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida could have gone anywhere to make his MMA debut when he first stepped into the cage in 2021. He certainly had his pick of the litter.

But in the end, the 32-year-old legend chose ONE Championship above all to make his home as an MMA fighter.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Almeida shared the reasons why he chose ONE out of anywhere else he could have ended up.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“When I went to talk with ONE Championship, the talk was totally different. They recognized me as a martial artist and as a world champion. So I feel that ONE Championship was the perfect place for me.”

Catch the interview below:

The choice has proven to be the right one so far, as the 32-year-old remains unbeaten as a professional MMA fighter with four huge wins, all by finish.

‘Buchecha’ is quickly becoming one of the most dangerous competitors in ONE Championship’s budding heavyweight division. With a victory in his next fight, he can further stamp his claim of being among the heavyweight elite.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to take on Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

