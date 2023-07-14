‘Buchecha’ says there was no better destination to make MMA debut than ONE Championship

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida thinks there is no better place to call home than ONE Championship.

The heavyweight superstar, who returns for his fifth MMA fight at ONE Fight Night 13, feels that he made the right choice in choosing the Singapore-based organization back in July 2020.

During a recent chat with The MMA Superfan, the Sao Paulo native opened up about his decision to pick ONE over rival organizations.

'Buchecha' said:

“My conversation with MMA organizations was not good. Of course, it wasn't ONE at that time. I didn't really like the way I was treated.”

He added:

“So I said, you know what, if I go there just to be treated as everyone else, I don't want to do that. And that's why I'm there [in ONE Championship], and that's why I'm happy there.”

Catch Almeida's comments from 8:00 onwards:

While the circle was uncharted territory for the 17-time BJJ world champion back then, he can certainly look back at his decision to ink a deal with ONE with a big smile on his face now.

‘Buchecha’ has gone 4-0 with back-to-back first-round finishes and is on the verge of getting himself a shot at Anatoly Malykhin’s ONE heavyweight world title.

Things have panned out well for the 32-year-old athlete, and it can continue to get better if he leaves the circle with a finish over 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

The entire bill will be available live and free for North American combat sports fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.