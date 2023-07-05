WATCH: ‘Reug Reug’ derails Batradz Gazzaev hype train with sheer power

Nobody displays “sheer power” better than ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

The Senegalese heavyweight contender returns to action on August 4 to fight against one of the fastest rising stars in the 265 lbs division, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, in the hopes of capturing a shot at the world title.

Despite his monster physique, Kane’s rise to the top didn’t come without its challenges. Back in April 2021, he experienced a controversial loss to former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko by a punch to the throat, which according to his corner, left him “incapacitated.”

Kane appealed for a ‘no contest’ but after some review, the blow appeared to have happened at the bell. Disappointed by his early exit, Kane went back to the drawing board, regrouped, and focused on capturing his next win.

At ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai, ‘Reug Reug’ was pitted against undefeated ONE debutant Batradz Gazzaev. What happened next, was just another example of what a ‘Reug Reug’ massacre looks like.

Kane’s explosive and dynamic defensive skills were put on full display that night. After thwarting every offensive tactic coming his way, the Senegalese heavyweight ultimately took control of the fight with his wrestling and signature ground and pound, until the ref waved off the fight in the second round.

Before Oumar Kane returns to the ring at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, rewatch his epic comeback below:

All ONE Fight Nights will be broadcast live and for free in U.S. primetime via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes