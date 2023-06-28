‘Reug Reug’ confident ahead of fight with ‘Buchecha’: “The underground king that hasn’t been crowned”

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane is ultra confident heading toward his next heavyweight war at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video. The Senegalese wrestler returns to action following a hard-won battle against Uzbekistan’s power-hitter Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, which took place last December at ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin.

After having some American exposure, ‘Reug Reug’s’ next matchup comes in the form of former 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida. The Brazilian has yet to feel the pang of defeat after having amassed a brutal record of four first-round stoppages.

But, Oumar Kane is confident he can give ‘Buchecha’ a run for his money and defeat the BJJ legend with his world-class wrestling skills. Leaving no room for error, Kane is currently undergoing a strict training routine to prepare for a possible three-round war against one of the greatest jiu-jitsu practitioners of all time.

On Instagram, the Senegalese star shared his latest training video with the caption that read:

“Am a 💎 in the dirt that hasn’t been found, am the underground king that hasn’t been crowned 🦍 👑 🌍 #airoumar #onefightnight13 @onechampionship.”

Watch ‘Reug Reug’ build some lower body strength and power by lifting heavy weights below:

The Senegalese wrestler would make anyone quiver with fear if matched against him. He’s 6 feet tall and comfortably fights at 260 pounds. But aside from his monster physique, he dictates the pace of a fight with his offensive wrestling skills, takedowns, and masterful ground and pounds.

Four out of five men have failed to defeat Kane, including four-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Alain Ngalani in his debut. He lost only once, but it was a contentious decision that ‘Reug Reug’ believes shouldn’t have happened. Until now, he’s been a very difficult man to solve, so ‘Buchecha’ will have to work hard to beat him.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be aired live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on August 4, 2023. North American fans living in Canada and the U.S. can watch the event live with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

