‘Buchecha’ gives ‘honest’ take on ONE heavyweight world title ambition

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has made it very clear that he is in no rush to make it to the top of the heavyweight division.

After making his pro debut in 2021 and transitioning to MMA, the Brazilian submission specialist racked up four wins in less than a year, finishing all four of his opponents in the first round. Whilst he could have capitalised on his rapid rise by staying active, Almeida made the decision to take some time away to work on his overall game.

Though his run of impressive performances plus his lethal ground game prove that he is a threat to anyone in MMA, the elite contenders at heavyweight completely outmatch him when it comes to experience and overall MMA skillset. In that regard, the Brazilian is still playing catch-up.

After taking a year out from competition, Almeida will return at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 to face off with Senegalese wrestling specialist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in another step up in competition for his career.

Though a win over Kane would likely position him as the next ONE heavyweight title challenger, ‘Buchecha’ is only focused on taking each step one at a time.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, he spoke about his mindset going into August 4 and how the outcome of the fight is the only thing that is important to him at this stage:

“If I'm being honest, I never really think about the next fight I think about this one. So I have to think about it now.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

