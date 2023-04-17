‘Buchecha’ says Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo is ‘gonna be a tricky fight’

At ONE Fight Night 10, ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder will make his return to the circle after tasting defeat for the first time in his career.

On May 5, one of the best grapplers in MMA will test his skills on the mat in a submission grappling contest against one of the best no gi competitors on the planet, Tye Ruotolo.

The event will see ONE Championship make its debut in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

As a result, some of the biggest names on the roster will be competing on the card, showcasing the various martial arts disciplines that all call ONE Championship home.

‘The Dutch Knight’ may be known for his success in MMA, but he became a double world champion thanks to his submission skills. In his last fight, he was unable to get Anatoly Malykhin to the ground and that led to him losing his light heavyweight world championship. He will certainly not have that issue this time around.

Ahead of the fight, another one of the top grapplers that competes under the ONE banner gave his thoughts on the fight. Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida told ONE Championship:

“That’s gonna be a really good one, and it’s gonna be a tricky fight for both of them.”

Whilst Reinier de Ridder will come into the contest with a size advantage over his opponent, Tye Ruotolo is no stranger to competing against larger opponents.

With his success in openweight brackets, he will be looking to use his specialist skills to go technique for technique against the current ONE middleweight world champion.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

