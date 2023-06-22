‘Buchecha’ says he will be ready for world title shot with more experience

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is quickly rising through the heavyweight ranks in the promotion. Pretty soon he will be knocking on the door of a world title shot.

However, the South Florida resident is humble enough to admit that he needs way more experience before he one day fights for the world title.

‘Buchecha’ spent the majority of his professional career as a grappler, now among the most decorated world champions and arguably the best to ever do it. He transitioned to the sport of MMA in September of 2021 and has remained unbeaten in four fights.

The 32-year-old combat sports veteran believes it’s only a matter of time before he gains the experience necessary in MMA to earn a shot at the coveted golden belt, and when ONE calls for it, he will be ready.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Almeida shared his thoughts on his progression.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I'm getting experience and the time will come soon, for sure. Whenever the organization says it's time, I'll be ready for that.”

Catch the interview below:

Almeida will be back in action soon, as he is slated for an August return.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will be back inside the ONE Championship ring opposite Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4, and will be available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription

