‘Buchecha’ sees Kade Ruotolo prevailing over Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11

On June 9, the world will see Kade Ruotolo defend his submission grappling world title for the second consecutive time at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The 20-year-old sensation is undoubtedly one of the best grapplers of his generation, but his reputation as being the 'best' will be tested once again by an up-and-coming challenger.

Norwegian grappler Tommy Langaker is one of Europe’s biggest prospects. A former IBJJF European Open champion, the Wulfing Academy representative is known to be a fearless submission hunter.

He recently showcased his potential with two dominant victories in the last year, gaining big wins against Uali Kurzhev and Renato Canuto. Heading into this match, Langaker seems to be the favorite on some observers’ minds, but there’s one man on the ONE roster who believes otherwise.

17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida shared his thoughts about Ruotolo vs. Langaker and made his pick below:

“Tommy Langaker is really good, really dangerous. He won’t give up until the end but I think Kade [Ruotolo] is still the better man.”

Kade Ruotolo is at the top of his game in the international circuit. Before he turned 20, he claimed gold at the 2022 ADCC world championships and the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in successive fashion. Training under Andre Galvao, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu gym representative appears to be unbeatable.

However, Langaker seems to be the fan favorite. The majority of the posts on Instagram have been one-sided, with many disagreeing with Buchecha’s opinion.

Check out a couple of the comments below:

Instagram post #1

Instagram post #2

Whether the world will see a new world champion or not, Ruotolo vs. Langaker will be a really tough fight to call. Both men are deserving of a belt but only one will come out on top.

North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9, live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes