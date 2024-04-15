"Bud loves to see his man in pain" - Fans reacts to image of Trevor Wittman smiling ear-to-ear following Justin Gaethje's brutal KO loss at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje suffered a brutal fifth-round knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 this past weekend, losing his BMF title in the process. Following the bout, his long-time trainer, Trevor Wittman, was seen smiling from ear to ear as the two fighters embraced.

It was not the first time that the mixed martial arts coach was spotted looking cheerful following the loss of one of his fighters. Twitter user @BenTheBaneDavis shared a screenshot of the image, captioning the post:

"HOW IS HE ALWAYS SMILING"

Check out the photo of Trevor Wittman smiling following Justin Gaethje's UFC 300 loss below:

Fans shared plenty of reactions to the photo of Wittman smiling. @iBeStriking suggested that the long-time trainer and ONX Sports founder enjoys seeing his fighters in pain:

"Bud loves to see his mans in pain 😭"

@UNHINGEDMMA joked that Wittman should not be allowed at funerals:

"Trevor wittman is not allowed at funerals"

@jaredkenney believes that Gaethje's long-time trainer just enjoys violence:

"He just witnessed one of the most violent moments in UFC history … dude just loves violence"

@Njamreka noticed Wittman smiling at the end of the first round when Holloway landed a spinning kick that broke Gaethje's nose:

"I caught him sminling ear to ear when Justin was wobbling back after the spin to the face"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway praise one another following UFC 300 clash

While UFC 300 was historically stacked, there was perhaps no bout more anticipated than the BMF title clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The fight lived up to the hype and then some as the pair met in the middle of the octagon to exchange blows with less than seconds left, leading to 'Blessed' knocking out 'The Highlight' with just one second on the clock.

Both fighters released statements praising one another following the bout. The former BMF champion tweeted, stating:

"I’m in great spirits with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. @BlessedMMA you’re a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus #ufc300"

Holloway praised his opponent, who could have turned the bout down in favor of a title opportunity:

"It takes two to tango. I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner for #ufc300 . It was an honor to share that octagon with you @Justin_Gaethje . A true BMF in every way, thank you for the opportunity. Shoutout to the real ones who has been rocking with me. I said it before I’ll say it again the #blessedexpress is on the move so buckle up. Sincerely, The Blessed Man Forever. 🤙🏻"

Check out the statements from Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway below:

Both fighters received a $300,000 Fight of the Night bonus, with Holloway also taking home an additional $300,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Fans would agree that bonuses were well deserved as the bout is an early contender for Fight of the Year.

