"Buffering, Mike Tyson's a** - Fans react as Jake Paul brags about illegal streams for his fight eclipsing NBA play-off numbers

Jake Paul recently boasted about how well his Mike Tyson fight did in terms of viewership and many in the combat sports world were quick to respond to his claims. Retired NFL player Antonio Brown was in attendance for the bout at AT&T Stadium with his stream of the contest garnering quite the large audience.

Illegal streams are a part of modern culture as far as fans taking in live sports but this particular one aided many fans who were experiencing connectivity issues with the official Netflix broadcast. An X user known as @RealAlexBarth tweeted out a screenshot of close to seven million people watching Brown's live stream of the arena's video board amid buffering issues on Netflix that many experienced.

Paul himself retweeted this and bragged about how more people watched an illegal stream of his Tyson contest than what the NBA playoffs averaged in terms of viewership this calendar year. Several X users responded to this Paul retweet and an ample tweet thread was formed.

@flawdzilla said:

"Buffering, Buffering, Buffering, Buffering, Mike Tyson's a**, Buffering"

@slimemently stated:

"We watched for MIKE TYSON NOT YOU"

@Premier TAMU quipped:

"@Miketyson does that. Always has. You'll never touch those type of numbers again, @jakepaul...... That was multiple generations watching Mike."

[Screenshots courtesy: @jakepaul tweet thread on X]

Check out Jake Paul's retweet that ignited all of this discourse below:

Jake Paul and who he is eyeing for his next challenge

Jake Paul has targeted a familiar foe for who he wants to face for his next outing. The combat sports disruptor again used X to get his message out there to the world and put a prolific pugilist in his crosshairs hours after his points win over Mike Tyson.

The 27-year-old called out former UFC featherweight titleholder and former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the wake of winning his heavyweight boxing debut against a former lineal titleholder in the sweet science. Paul has long feuded with the Irish superstar and in this recent callout, the YouTuber even indicated interest in donning smaller gloves if it meant the chance to fight McGregor.

'The Problem Child' claimed that McGregor told Paul's team he would fight the influencer if it was contracted to be at 170 pounds. Jake Paul stated that would never happen and that he wanted to battle it out with Conor McGregor in MMA. He even said there didn't have to be a defined weight class for it like the early days of the sport but ended the X post, claiming 'The Notorious' won't do this.

The Ohio native received a mocking response from McGregor with a picture of Senator Mitch McConnell claiming that he would be Paul's next opponent. The image of the 82-year-old politician leaned into one of the primary knocks on Paul which is that he fights older opponents who are out of their prime.

There seem to be no signs of this multi-year, banter-intensive rivalry coming to an end any time soon.

